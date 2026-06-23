Thank you so much for following Post Nation, seven writers exploring a world after nation-states. You can still collect the digital or print pamphlet to support the project and all of the writers who participated.👇🏻

Collect the Pamphlet!

Here’s the entire series:

SafetyWing served as the patron of this issue. The organization provides a social safety net for a global citizenry, and I am grateful for their support of our design and illustration costs. The cover illustration is by Emiliano Raspante with the digital and print pamphlet designed by Patricia Faggi. Pamphlet sales go directly to contributors—the Elysian treasury keeps 20% of profits with the rest split between contributors.

If you’re new to The Elysian, this is all part of our mission to bring pamphleteering back. Just like the Enlightenment-era thinkers who came before us, we’re exploring a utopian future through essay collections and print pamphlets. I hope you will read the essays, respond in the comments, support the pamphlet at the price point that works for you, and drop by one of our next office hours calls to discuss the series ne.xt week (dates coming on Thursday!)

This is our last collaborative pamphlet for the year. The next several pamphlets are projects I am working on independently, and will debut as long-form essay collections and pamphlet series over the summer and fall. I’m currently researching three deep dive series and I’m excited to share those with you next.

Thanks for reading and thinking with me,

Elle Griffin

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