This is the online manuscript for We Should Own The Economy, a book-in-progress about the future of capitalism (and the world). Readers can still invest in the project and earn a share of the revenue when it sells 👇🏻

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We Should Own The Economy

I’m writing the chapters live for my newsletter subscribers. Here are the chapters so far.

Introduction: A new vision for the future of our world

I will write this section at the end.

Part I. We Should Own The Government

Cities should benefit residents

States should support citizens

Federal governance should be democratized

Part II. We Should Own The Economy

Economies should benefit workers and stakeholders

Part III. We Should Own The Future

Currently researching.

Conclusion

Currently researching.

Guest Lectures

Interviews with experts relevant to my research:

Cutting room floor