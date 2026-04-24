WE SHOULD OWN THE ECONOMY
A vision for the future of capitalism (and the world).
This is the online manuscript for We Should Own The Economy, a book-in-progress about the future of capitalism (and the world). Readers can still invest in the project and earn a share of the revenue when it sells 👇🏻
We Should Own The Economy
I’m writing the chapters live for my newsletter subscribers. Here are the chapters so far.
Introduction: A new vision for the future of our world
I will write this section at the end.
Part I. We Should Own The Government
Cities should benefit residents
San Francisco should be profitable—instead property owners are
Singapore—where your home loses value and everyone’s better off
An indigenous nation just built a better city than California Forever [expansion coming]
Decentralize America: The case for cities that don’t need Washington [expansion coming]
States should support citizens
US states should have autonomy—like EU countries [expansion coming]
We should create more US states [rewrite coming]
Federal governance should be democratized
Decouple federal government from nation-states [rewritten version coming]
Part II. We Should Own The Economy
Economies should benefit workers and stakeholders
How Silicon Valley got rich [this one and the article below are being mixed together]
[Large section coming here on how we can achieve it]
[Large section coming here on how tech will disrupt/decentralize corporate ownership]
Part III. We Should Own The Future
Currently researching.
Conclusion
Currently researching.
Guest Lectures
Interviews with experts relevant to my research:
Thanks for the update Elle, and the opportunity to be part of your work. You’ve made great progress, and I’m looking forward to the work to come and how it all shapes out.